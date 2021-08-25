To the editor:
Who else in Auburn believes the last thing Auburn needs is a sports complex?
The YMCA just built a soccer field, we have Rieke Park and ball parks all over the city that we mow and let sit.
If you need suggestions for all this space and land, call me. We need homeless shelters for vets, and other organizations need free spaces for their charities.
Think human and not more money for an unneeded project. This space could be a gold mine for Auburn residents and I don't mean money. The Kruses put that place on the map. Don't spoil it with a sports complex.
Jeanne Delozier
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.