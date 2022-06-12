To the Editor:
Our 1st Annual Hoe-Down at the Ranch was held on May 21. We want to thank everyone who attended and a special thank you to our partners and sponsors who donated items to our 1st Annual Hoe-Down at the Ranch auction:
Scheumann Dental Associates, Ambassador Enterprises, Auburn Massage and Wellness Centre, Carbaugh Jewelers, Gil Tallman, Bidlack Family Farms, Sarah Lapadot, Hoham Feed & Seed, Garden Gate Nursery, Fort Wayne Tin Caps, Amanda Kling, Tim Kuglar, Paws to Heart Pet Grooming, Callie Brooke Images and Jake and Judi Walter.
Thank you to all who bid on our auction items and helped us raise funds through your generous donations. These donations allow us to grow our programs and help more in our community as they come to the Ranch to participate in what we have to offer individuals of all ages and families. A special thank you to our auctioneer, Tim Kuglar.
We would also like to thank Kathryn Bassett of KPC News for coming out to the Ranch and writing a story about our new Nature Discovery Center and sharing the story of Image of Hope Ranch. Additionally, a big thank you to United Way for making the dream of a Nature Center a reality, Mayor Mike Ley and his team of volunteers and donors who helped with the construction, Larry Seiler for assisting with the excavation and moving of the building and Jack Daniel for drawing up the plans for the Center. Thank you to the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and their board and to all who attended the ribbon cutting for our new Nature Discover Center on June 2.
This new addition to our programs enables children and families to come and learn about the eco system, animal fossils, Native American Studies and so much more!
For more information about Image of Hope Ranch and our programs visit www.imageofhoperanch.org.
Alisha Shank
Executive Director, Image of Hope Ranch
