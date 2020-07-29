To the editor:
Hello, wing lovers! Please, mark your calendars! We invite you to dine out with your friends and family while helping the St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc. mission to serve the uninsured and under-insured needs of DeKalb and Noble counties.
The Kendallville Wings Etc. is donating 10% of all pre-tax food and soft drink sales to the clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 16! You can participate in any way you choose as the fundraiser includes both dine-in and carry out orders! You do not want to miss this! If you do not have the Wings coupon, please let your server know you want to support St. Martin's Healthcare!
If you have the flyer, cut out the coupon on the bottom and tell your server you are supporting St. Martin's. Check out wingsetc.com/kendallville/ for more info!
Grace Caswell
Garrett
