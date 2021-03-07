25 years ago
• Some consistent seasons have paid off for East Noble tennis coach Doug Desper. For three straight seasons, East Noble has crafted a 14-2 record. For three straight seasons, those two losses were to Homestead, and for all three of those years, Homestead finished as the state runner-up. The consistency paid off for Desper, as he was named the 1995 District II Coach of the Year for boys tennis.
