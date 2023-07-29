• The American Cancer Society, DeKalb County Unit, announced the Relay for Life held in June at DeKalb High School raised more than $38,000 for cancer research and education programs. The 24-hour event had 30 teams with more than 350 participants coming out to show support. During the traditional opening ceremony, more than 40 cancer survivors were presented with Medals of Honor as well as adding their handprints on the “Hands of Hope” display.

