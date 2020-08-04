To the editor:
I fear for our country.
I won’t deny my disappointment and utter disbelief when Hilary Clinton lost the presidential election. My utter disbelief was how a man like Donald Trump could be elected to the exalted office of president to our beloved country.
I will be offending some people including members of my own family. I identify myself as a moderate Democrat and hold some of the same views as the more moderate thinking Republicans. No matter what political party each of us identifies with, we are all citizens of the United States of America. People fought and died for our constitutional right to individual political views and our freedom to express those views. Also, for our right to vote which in this health risk time in our country means the right of easy access to mail in voting. Our constitutional right to vote must also define our right to not risk our health to access our right to vote.
It is a rare morning that I don’t wake with feelings of anger, despair, fear, disbelief, confusion and sometimes with all these feelings/thoughts and sometimes just an unidentifiable weary and depressed feeling. I fear for the direction our country has taken under the current administration. My fears have been further enhanced by the ongoing actions of our federal government with military type actions against peaceful protesters and fellow citizens. Granted some violent and lawless behavior has needed police action and the legal system of that city or state to deal with. But most of the protests have been peaceful. That statement may be identified by some folks as naïve or untrue and especially if you only receive your news from the narrow viewed and propaganda like broadcasting from the Trump administration and the news magazine type shows which identify with and follow the Trump administration line. President Trump repeatedly identifies any news that doesn’t agree with him or doesn’t pander to him as “fake news.” The fact is he is a pathological liar who can’t even be relied upon to be truthful about the COVID-19 pandemic.
When President Trump is criticized someone will bring up something about President Obama. The need to identify and compare the actions and behavior of each man is possibly race related. I hope I’m wrong.
Citizens benefited from President Obama; the one major action of my mind is the Affordable Care Act. People who never had health insurance now had health coverage. I have worked in the health care field for approximately 40 years and I know what a wondrous and blessed thing it was for many people to now have an avenue for health care coverage. President Trump and the Republican party have done everything possible to get rid of the ACA when at the same time citizens have realized the benefits of ACA. Instead of improving and expanding it, President Trump has worked to get rid of ACA, the same as he has with anything having President Obama’s name or influence attached.
The lies, inaction, misdirection, pure dereliction of duty and narcissistic behavior and actions of President Trump have now placed our country in a terrible and painful situation. We have a mismanaged pandemic which is assaulting the health and well being of our nation. We have near depression era unemployment with no safe recovery in sight.
I cannot comprehend the reason for people to defy the science. No matter if you feel you are not vulnerable to the virus you don’t have the right to potentially pass the disease on to others and, in my opinion, you do have the moral obligation as a citizen to protect others and not intentionally do harm.
More fearful to me than the virus is the work of President Trump and his administration to use race relations to further divide our country for his political benefit. Sending troops into cities uninvited smacks of “storm troopers or private army” action at the direction of an authoritarian leader. We have seen and heard Donald Trump’s expressed respect and love of authoritarian and dictatorial leaders. This display in Portland demonstrates some signs of fascist behavior. I’m not saying President Trump has a fascist ideology per se but he does lean in the direction of fascist and authoritarian behavior.
Linda Burkett
Kendallville
