Response to
Democrat defense
I’d like to respond to the October 8 letter from John, a former teacher.
John accused me of spreading lies, misinformation and disinformation.
Here are my responses:
Abortion John criticized my claim that Democrat leadership wants unrestricted, taxpayer-funded abortion rights.
Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 (S4132), a bill introduced by Democrats, proposed allowing physicians to abort at any point to birth if he judges the woman’s mental or physical health to be at risk. Feigned suicidal feelings or other bogus claims could justify abortion.
Build Back Better Act (HR5376) legislation passed by Congress, did not include standard provisions (Hyde Amendment) to prevent related taxpayer dollars from being used for abortion.
Guns John claims anyone over 18 can purchase a firearm. Not true. Firearms purchasers complete an application with questions about mental health, criminal offenses, drug usage, domestic violence and citizenship. A background check is conducted.
School choice John claims school choice violates the religious clauses of the Constitution. Not true. The religious clauses prohibit the federal government from establishing an official state church. They don’t forbid attaching tax dollars to students who attend faith-based schools. Faith-based schools may provide a safer, higher quality environment with instruction not in conflict with family values, unlike woke public schools.
Neo-Marxism in Schools John denies there is an agenda to instill white guilt through school indoctrination. NEA (National Educators Association), one of the largest teacher unions, adopted New Business Item 39 at their 2021 annual meeting. This item states “We oppose attempts to ban critical race theory (CRT) and/or the 1619 Project”. 1619 Project (Nikole Hannah-Jones) is a discredited historical revisionist work meant to support CRT claims including white guilt. There are many articles on the NEA website promoting CRT, critical pedagogy, wokeness and gender ideology.
I suggest reading “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth and “White Guilt” by Shelby Steele on these topics.
Head coverings John claims conservatives would like to ban head coverings of other faiths. Head coverings reflect modesty and submission to male family leadership (patriarchy). Some Christians, including Amish and conservative Mennonites, wear them. No one I know cares.
Woke persecution of Christians John denies Christians are persecuted by the woke. Tanner Cross, a Christian teacher, was suspended for refusing to use gender pronouns. Biden’s administration charged several Christians with violations of the FACE act for peaceful protesting against abortion at Carafem Health Center in Mt. Joliet, Tennessee. Several faith-based pregnancy centers and Roman Catholic churches were harassed and vandalized after the Dobbs decision. I have friends who protest abortion that have been physically assaulted, too.
Elections and Jan 6 John criticizes conservatives for questioning 2020 election results. This criticism displays the double standards of Democrats. Democrat leadership didn’t accept the results of the 2016 election. There are legitimate concerns relating to irregularities in 2020 including collusion between news media, social media and federal agencies.
Regarding January 6, the FBI refuses to respond to congressional inquiries related to use of operatives like Ray Epps, who incited rioting. I suspect the event was engineered by federal agencies. And describing this incident as an insurrection or coup is leftist media propaganda. How many insurrections occur without significantly armed forces?
John asks what kind of firearm Jesus would carry. Jesus is truly God and truly man. An omnipotent Being don’t need firearms. He will deal with his enemies at his coming without weapons. These enemies include unrepentant, evil individuals involved in murdering the preborn and corruption of youth (Matt 18:6, Psalm 2).
My email is sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net for additional support for my comments. Sorry if this triggers those with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Robert Sparkman
Kendallville
