To the editor:
If you would like to see the continuation of the amazing work Bill Hartman has accomplished over the last three years, then make sure you get out and vote this May. In the face of direct opposition from the chair of the Republican Party and even another county commissioner, he is willing to put himself out there again, to keep his promise of minding our tax dollars in the most fiscally sound way.
His background in construction and small business is just what we need to continue his work in building the county highway garage and oversee the construction of our new county jail. We sure wouldn’t want to see another debacle like we had (and are still having) on the work release center. Bill Hartman will make sure of that.
Even after being thrown into the seat of president of the commissioners, in only his second year, Bill still managed to work diligently to catch up the routine maintenance of our county buildings. This will undoubtedly save us thousands of dollars in the future.
When the money wasn’t there for the railings on the covered bridge, what did Bill do? He certainly didn’t pawn the problem off to anyone else! No, he gathered a few of the like-minded county residents and they did the work themselves. Again, saving us money.
That’s the thing about Bill. He doesn’t just check a box and add a tax every time the county has a need. He investigates the problem and comes up with the best possible plan of action that will work for everyone.
Saying that you are a conservative and will spend our hard-earned tax dollars wisely, is only a bunch words that have yet to be tested. Bill has already proven to us, time and again, that it is possible to run the county government as a true fiscal conservative. He is exactly the commissioner we need.
Thank you, Bill, and I trust that the residents of DeKalb County believe in you and will re-elect you as commissioner to continue your commonsense approach to spending our money. It is not an easy job, and I am thankful that you are willing to take it on again.
Valerie Hunter
Corunna
