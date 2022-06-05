In the wake of the second-deadliest school shooting in America, in which 21 people including 19 fourth-graders were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas, something has to be done.
Anything. Any one thing.
No matter how big or small, can our leaders, both left and right, come together to accomplish any one, singular thing that might help prevent similar tragedy in the future?
This doesn't even have to be about guns. In fact, doing something not directly related to guns might be the only path to actually accomplishing something in a divisive Congress shadowed by the specter of big-money lobbying interests that have strangled the issue.
If about 90% of all Americans support universal background checks for firearm purchases, as polling has pretty consistently shown that seems like a logical place to start. We could do that.
If this is, as some would claim, really a "mental health issue" and not a firearms issue, fine. Do something, any one, single tangible thing that might help identify and help treat mental health issues before they turn into mass public violence.
If we want to pin the blame on doors — we've never been to a local school where exterior doors aren't locked at all times during the day, but who knows about elsewhere — then let's do something, at least one tangible thing that might help schools become more secure.
If violent video games are allegedly the problem, pass a requirement to put an extra warning label on them that says "WARNING: This game might inspire you to commit mass murder." Or something else less ludicrous. Any other, tangible change.
No one, even law-abiding gun owners, wants to see more people killed in these mass shootings.
But the frustration boiling over each and every time is there from the absolute paralysis to do literally anything.
Even if some want to argue that regulating firearms and their owners is not the way, then at least follow up and do something, anything about the many ancillary issues raised as possible contributing causes.
Even if we did one small thing after every shooting — and there are plenty of them to spur leaders to action — over time, those many small things can compound to maybe start having an impact.
Because doing nothing obviously isn't working.
So, Rep. Jim Banks, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. Mike Braun, please, find other lawmakers on Capitol Hill across the aisle and find the common ground that everyone knows exists on any one item, no matter how big or small, and do it.
Americans need a dose of hope that something, anything, can get accomplished in an effort to solve the ongoing scourge of public shootings.
