To the editor:
Contrary to the typical images the term may bring to mind, “puppy mill” has been defined as “an establishment that breeds puppies for sale, typically on an intensive basis and in conditions regarded as inhumane.” Some would say keeping any dog in a cage strictly for breeding purposes is “inhumane.”
It seems to me some local officials have become stifled by the perceived conflict that arises when terms like this are used. They see citizens show up to share concerns and immediately the term “animal rights activists” is used. In fact, I believe the majority of citizens oppose the mass production of dogs, leaving me wondering why our local ordinances continue to allow it. I can only conclude they are unwilling to face conflict, or lack the facts.
According to the ASPCA, 6.5 million animals enter shelters across America annually. Most shelters are supported by taxpayers and struggle to meet the needs of homeless animals. If we do not support systems that produce disadvantaged people who rely on charitable services, why do we endorse the mass production of pets that wind up needing it?
According to shelter reports, 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized annually. Many more die of neglect. Even more are shot and killed by neighbors who grow tired of uncontrolled animals running loose, threatening their property or family.
Over 710,000 stray dogs are reported and recovered each year. The primary market for dog factories is in densely populated, poverty-stricken communities or ultra-rich eccentrics, driven by ignorance or ego. The people who buy dogs in pet stores either do not know any better, or simply do not care.
During the same week that LaGrange County approved a permit for a dog factory to keep 100 breeding dogs, on National No Pet Store Puppies Day, New York State moved one step closer to shutting down the puppy mill pipeline. By a vote of 48-12, a bill prohibiting the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state passed. It is the third state to pass a bill ending the retail sales of dogs. I recognize Indiana is not a “liberal” state, but I must believe we have more common sense than our current local ordinances suggest.
I have heard the leaning from officials to pass the buck to USDA, the federal agency that issues licenses for kennels. Local attorney Steve Clouse recently defended a proposed dog factory, saying, "Both Whetstones are licensed by the USDA as well as the state of Indiana." While that may be true, it is not a fact that provides any reassurances to an informed person who cares about homeless, uncontrolled pets. The USDA employs two inspectors for the entire state of Indiana to oversee the welfare of thousands of captive animals held by nearly 500 license-holders. Is that an appropriate ratio for effective oversight of anything? The USDA relies on the support of local ordinances and oversight to be effective. Lacking major cities that typically provide such oversight, our rural counties are woefully behind on such matters.
I urge local officials, whose service I appreciate and respect, to stop avoiding the “conflict” and to seek out a majority opinion on animal welfare matters. We can and should do better! To my neighbors, please adopt, don’t shop for pets. Support your local shelter and adoption programs and tell officials we can do better if you agree we can. Thank you.
Lori Gagen
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.