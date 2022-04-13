To the editor:
To my friends and neighbors of DeKalb County, I am writing this letter in support of Dave Cserep for re-election as sheriff of DeKalb County.
I have personally known Dave for over 10 years and have worked beside his as sheriff of DeKalb County. Dave has worked many years in law enforcement and is passionate about the department and the citizens of DeKalb County. Dave is community minded and has the best interests of DeKalb's citizens at heart. Dave meets with myself and other sheriffs throughout the area on a regular basis to discuss situations of concern and how these issues can or should be handled. Dave communicates very well and takes the decisions he makes very serious and how his decisions may affect you and his employees.
Dave truly has a servant's heart and deserves your support to be re-elected for another four-year term. I tip my hat to anyone who considers running for an elected office because it is such a great endeavor with many sacrifices being made. Please look at what Sheriff Cserep has done over the last four years and what his plans are for the next four.
Dave believes in accountability, is a true conservative and is the most qualified candidate for sheriff of DeKalb County. As your friend and neighbor, I endorse the re-election of Dave Cserep as sheriff of DeKalb County.
Max C. Weber, sheriff
Noble County
