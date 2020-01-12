90 years ago
• Miss Margaret Cramer, violinist, and Miss Louise Love, cellist, members of the Kendallville High School orchestra, and known as two of Kendallville’s outstanding young musicians, have been selected to membership in the National High School orchestra, which meets in Chicago, March 23 to 27, to play for the Music Supervisors’ national conference. Miss Cramer is a violin student of Gaston Bailhe of Fort Wayne and Miss Love is a cello pupil of Mrs. Linus Kimmel of this city.
