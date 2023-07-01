To the Editor:
On June 21, the East Noble school board accepted the recommendation of an advisory committee to keep the novel, “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” on the shelf. This contemporary piece is studied by 17- and 18-year-old young adults in their English classes from time to time.
Several attendees had risen earlier in the meeting to object to the novel, which voices the perspective of an adolescent Native American growing up in the unique environment of a 20th century reservation. A few even hurled insults and accusations of criminal behavior at board members.
This book feature themes of sexuality, race, alcoholism, poverty, and identity … familiar concerns for today’s youth in America — even in the pastoral confines of eastern Noble County.
Thank goodness, young men and women are supported in their quest for making sense of a confusing world. In some societies, wrestling with significant questions — in both speech and literature — is forbidden. And throughout history, the universal search for meaning, more often than not, has been crushed by repressive societal values, traditions, and ultimately laws, as a means to further control restless minds.
Indeed, in our own state, legislators recently enacted a law now threatening both teachers and school librarians with felony charges, should they include “obscene“ material in their collections. So who will make that determination? The governor of Indiana (or Texas? or Florida?), or the attorney general, or some other self- appointed guardian of public decency? And when the librarians are locked up, who will be next?
The board’s 6-1 decision made this clear: suppression of critically-acclaimed literature in East Noble schools is no longer on the table… for now. In the meantime, local schools will continue to prepare students for life in an open “marketplace of ideas.”
The thoughtful public comments of Charles Barber, longtime educator with ENSC, and Tim Schlotter, a local businessman and artist, deserve commendation. Both rose to defend intelligent discussion among young people about the compelling issues of their time.
Public schools have many vital missions; leadership can be a balancing act. So thanks to the ENSC school board, Barber and Schlotter, for their clear thinking in a dust storm. Some will dismiss our point-of-view as “far-left,” “radical,” and surely “WOKE.” Ducking any labels, we only want to assure that schools remain a home for the minds of students who wish to march, or skip or even dance to different drummers.
Jim and Julia Nixon
Kendallville
