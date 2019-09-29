Cuppy historical marker is only the beginning
To the editor:
Sept. 21, 2019, saw the official dedication and unveiling of the first Indiana historical marker to be installed in the City of Auburn in 27 years, and only the fourth in DeKalb County. This handsome bronze plaque recognizes the life and literary accomplishments of Auburn native and best selling author “Will” Cuppy. His story reminds us that significant stories are not always associated with wealthy individuals, or connected only with the grandest and most ornate of buildings, and the simple home at 407 South Jackson Street is the humble place where Will Cuppy started his life and work as a nationally famed author.
Until 2017, DeKalb County was one of the lowest represented counties in Indiana with the amount of official state historic markers. We had two. One for the Spencerville Covered Bridge and another for the Auburn Automobile Company. The Creek Chub Bait Company in Garrett was the first honor we were able to secure to break the long stalemate of recognizing significant subjects that meet the criteria of the marker program. The iconic fishing lure maker was recognized with a marker of its own at that time, and silent screen legend John Bowersox (Bowers) will get his due with what will be the county’s 5th historic marker in 2020, also in Garrett. No longer will DeKalb County be at the bottom of the 92 counties in terms of Indiana Historical markers. As we move towards that 5th marker installation, I will be forming a small committee of interested citizens from across DeKalb County to continue to explore, research, submit applications for consideration, and raise the needed funds to steadily increase our numbers of historic markers over time. We have at least 20 topics and subjects from across the county we feel rise to the level of the criteria outlined by the state that range from Jane Hine near Sedan to the Butler Company in Butler to name just a few. We will also support the work of the Little Hoosiers Club at Butler Elementary who has been researching and working to mark local history in the eastern DeKalb County.
The Indiana Historical Bureau manages the marker program for the state, and a panel makes the final determinations of which markers are selected. It is then up to the local community to secure the funds (each marker costs $3,000) to complete it and have it installed in a yearlong process. Our next window to submit a marker application with an installation date of 2021 will be in June of next year, and we will be ready to submit our thoughts to Indianapolis for consideration. In the meantime, I would like to once again thank everyone for their part and support for completion of the Cuppy Marker. Without community support, these markers would not be possible.
Although we could not fit everyone’s name on the Cuppy marker itself, I would like to recognize them here: Angela Mapes Turner, Anonymous Donor, Auburn Arts Commission, Auburn Lions Club, Bill and Mary Hohler, Carbaugh Jewelers-Mike Littlejohn, City of Auburn, Councilman Mike Walter, Derek Furrow and Bill Brandon of the Auburn Street Department, Jim and Karen Farlow, The Eckhart Public Library and the Willennar Genealogical Center.
In the past decade, we have lost some very significant places in our local history, and those can never be replaced. They have been erased forever. My hope as County Historian is the marker program will continue to spark a conversation across the county to begin to raise awareness, bolster local pride, and provoke thought about our community and county history. Along the way, learn how we can do a better job to preserve and reuse those places associated with our past so they remain an active and powerful reminder in our identity and maintain that sense of place we all love to remind us of who we are, and who we were, through our local history.
John Bry
DeKalb County historian
