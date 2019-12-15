To the editor:
For Christmas I was hoping for a new piggy bank!
Much to my surprise, a new bank is coming to the new building at 7th and Jackson streets.
This prompted me to take a tour around Auburn and to discover 15 other banks.
We have about one bank for every thousand of our population.
Maybe we are the Wall Street of DeKalb County!
Stephen Kummernuss
Auburn
