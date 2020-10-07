To the editor:
I graduated from DeKalb High School in 1991 and am proud of the DeKalb Central Schools system. As an elected official in Waterloo, I’ve enjoyed working with Waterloo Elementary on several projects, including the Safe Routes to school which improved sidewalks so students could walk to and from school through town.
One candidate running for school board that has impressed me is John Davis. John has made himself available to all communities by scheduling a listening tour throughout the county. John wants to know what taxpayers think and what ideas they have about DeKalb Central Schools. He’s also been going door to door to listen to ideas and concerns.
John is for fiscal accountability. Let’s face it, costs continue to rise whether we are buying milk or running a school. John will use his banking experience to balance what is good for the schools and what is good for the taxpayers. John also believes in transparency and will communicate openly and honestly with taxpayers.
If you haven’t had a chance to talk to John, I’d encourage you to stop by First Source Bank. He’s easily accessible and wants to hear from you. I’m proud to endorse John Davis for DeKalb Central School Board.
David Bolton
Waterloo Council president
