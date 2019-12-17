To the editor:
With 2019 coming to an end, I am encouraged to know that our members of Congress have spent another year committed to addressing Alzheimer’s disease. And with 5.8 million Americans living with the disease and more than 16 million unpaid caregivers, it’s vital we keep the momentum going in 2020. As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, I am committed to working with my Congressman, Jim Banks, on this issue.
While I am thankful for the dedicated support of our leaders, like Congressman Banks for our accomplishments in 2019, there is still much to be done in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. This year alone, Alzheimer’s has cost our nation more than $290 billion, making it the most expensive disease in our country. If we don’t make the necessary inroads to find a prevention or cure, Alzheimer’s may cost our nation upwards of $1.1 trillion by 2050. And there’s no way to put into words the emotional impact this disease has on families all over the country. Robbing our loved ones of the very memories they spent a lifetime creating is, simply put, crueler than anything else I could imagine.
I will continue advocating for a cure or treatment to eradicate Alzheimer’s for good. Until that time comes, I look forward to continue working with my Congressman and both of our U.S. Senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, to make Alzheimer’s a priority in 2020. For now, please join me in wishing the Congressman a wonderful holiday season and in extending your gratitude for his efforts to help end this dreadful disease.
J. Bryan Nugen
Auburn
