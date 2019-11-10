To the editor:
I almost voted. I could not drive into the parking lot of this church. So I did not vote. This is a violation of my First Amendment right. Why do I have to be forced to vote at this place? I would of voted in a circus tent.
The Waterloo Town Council needs to be aware of possible future church and state violations.
Brad Thompson
Waterloo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.