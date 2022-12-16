To the Editor:
I was initially excited about ACRES purchasing Greenhurst Commons, until I learned they will be cutting off the access point on Madison Street. As of now, that is the only entrance that is accessible to pedestrians on North Main Street near the Midway, Van Buren, and Cedar Street neighborhoods.
While pedestrians could continue to the parking lot entrance there is no continuous sidewalk. It ends on the west side just north of Gates Cv and doesn’t begin again until Greenhurst Commons on the east side. Pedestrians would either be walking on the shoulder of a busy road or in the grass along a shallow ditch that floods with heavy rain.
One could also drive, as ACRES suggested in a Facebook message to me, but why waste the gas to drive less than a minute to a place that was once accessible on foot? I would expect a conservation organization would want to limit the use of fossil fuels not encourage an increase and wastefulness.
At this point I would encourage the City of Auburn to provide safe pedestrian access by completing the sidewalk along North Main Street to Greenhurst Commons, since ACRES is refusing to keep the existing safe access point open.
Jordan Carnes
Auburn
