To the editor:
I reluctantly approach the subject of mask usage as it has irrationally been transformed from a health care debate into the political debate. We are all aware of the positional change from masks being of no benefit to now being of benefit of others.
A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found masks ineffective. Now I'm sure other studies can be cited as you can find a study to “prove” whatever you desire (consider the hydroxychloroquine debate recently) but, I think as reported in Lancet, benefits of mask usage are “observational” and “teasing out the science will take time.”
Well, I will share some of my observations. Masks are not being used properly and only serve as virus concentraters. For example, the waitress emerges from the kitchen area where, out of view, she had lowered her mask. Now she adjusts her mask into proper position and in the process contaminates her fingers with the virus she has excreted over the previous six or seven hours. Those same hands then deliver the client his drink. Yes, this in an inappropriate use of a mask, but in my observation that is the norm. Many mask users — and I applaud your concern for others — are always adjusting the mask, or pulling it down if they are distanced from others in a store, or pull the mask down to converse (even Dr. Fauci takes his mask down while he contaminates the microphones and podium only to reapply the mask to return to stand behind the next speaker).
In general, when many return to the car and remove the viral concentrater, it is not placed in a sealable bag to be sanitized, instead it is placed on the dashboard, hung from the rearview mirror, or placed on the console to be readorned. Again contaminating the hands, when arriving at the next destination. Then the viral laden hands embrace the door handle every patron also touches as they enter or exit.
A surgeon would never touch his mask no matter how pruritic, chafing or hot the mask becomes. (Although I have personally experienced a paraprofessional adjust their mask with a gloved hand and then proceed to attempt a joint aspirate).
But this is the real world and not an operating suite. To expect school-age youngsters to properly wear a mask for seven hours a day is not realistic. Masks will continually be adjusted, pulled down, taken off and reapplied.
I assert we would be better protected if instead we carried a four-ounce bottle of disinfectant in our back pocket to be used after an exposure, eg. handling the door at any public place or receiving change from the drive-thru cashier who necessarily exchanges money 40 times an hour, or after writing your signature with the captive pen of the credit card slider, or using the touch screen at the gas station, or endless possible exposures.
Again, I appreciate the conscientious mask users that are trying to protect old people like me, and may God bless you if you are correctly using your mask because you are in an elite 1%. I am not a civil libertarian that defied motorcycle helmet usage, seatbelt usage, or texts while driving. These measures seem prudent to me. I just believe we are projecting a false sense of security when the mask is not used correctly.
Rick Carmien
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.