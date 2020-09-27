25 years ago
• Kendallville street department employees Claude Goodman and Lloyd Getts moved a city streetlight pole on West William Street, as part of the first phase of rebuilding the city’s streetlight system. The street department has rearranged the historic green poles in the West William Street circuit to improve lighting and tie in with the new underground wiring. The city is not discarding the cast iron poles. Replica aluminum streetlight poles will replace the damaged poles.
