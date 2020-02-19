To the editor:
On behalf of Hearten House Rescue Mission, I would like to thank everyone who helped in the making of our very first Annual Hearten House Gala. We are so thankful to the donors who are partnering with us to allow improvements in the lives of DeKalb County women, children and families. We would like to give a huge shout out to our sponsors for the evening: The James Foundation; Steel Dynamics; Signature Construction; Mefford, Weber and Blythe, PC; Ashley Industrial Molding; Ruthie’s Gourmet Chocolates; Color Master, Inc.; Taylor Rental/Party Plus; Richard Squier Pallets; Rathburn Tool; Beacon Credit Union; Dave and Lynette Schlemmer; Adam and Shannon Squiller; YMCA of DeKalb County; Lee and Norena Sexton; Rangers Academy and Parkview DeKalb. Also a huge thank you to area businesses and individuals who supplied silent auction items and to The Hubie Ashcraft Band for a great evening of music and fun!
While Hearten House remains dedicated to providing a lifeline to the women in our community, it would be impossible without the generosity of our donors. Your contribution is greatly appreciated and is changing lives in DeKalb county and surrounding area.
With great gratitude,
Marisa McKenzie, executive director
Hearten House Rescue Mission, Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.