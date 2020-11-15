90 years ago
• Kendallville celebrated Armistice Day with special exercises at the school building, where some forty Legionaires from America Legion Post No. 86 of this city, had marched to pay tribute to those who fell in battle. Stores in the downtown district were closed from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and banks of the city suspended operations for the entire day for the celebration of the 12 years since the ending of the most destructive war in history.
