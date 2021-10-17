A reader wrote: "This is a wonderful and overdue change in the adoption rules. It will help cement some precious memories ... On Sept. 23, the Indiana Supreme Court entered an order allowing courts to permit photography, video and audio coverage of uncontested adoptions. The court is required to secure the consent of the parties."
Sandy Dykhuizen and Mary Smaltz sent high fives for help with sharing memories. "The Auburn High School classes of 1961 and 1960 would like to thank Drew and Olivia Hansen and the Auburn Pizza King staff for making our Pizza King night so memorable. We appreciated the extra attention setting up a DVD to share our memories."
Joyce Fugate of Garrett wrote: "I'd like to praise the man who was working at Pizza Forum in Auburn last Saturday (10-9) at 1 p.m. A group of six of us from a DeKalb County Cancer group was there for our monthly lunch together. This man was working all alone. He was taking orders, fixing food, serving and cleaning up for the entire restaurant. He was smiling, friendly and just a very nice guy. His boss should be very proud to have him as an employee. He did a wonderful job."
