To the Editor:
Recently, I engaged in an annoying activity.
I watched the State of the Union address.
I could compose a lengthy essay identifying its problems. Alas, wordcounts restrain me.
Concerning Social Security and Medicare: Biden claimed Social Security and Medicare are endangered by Republicans.
Democrats constantly terrorize the elderly with fear of losing these benefits.
The real danger to Social Security and Medicare programs is the Democrat party itself. The woke Democrat spending spree strains our entire economy.
Regarding the few Republicans challenging the viability of these programs, their concerns mainly relate to sustainability. The original architects didn’t foresee factors like the colossal effect of abortion upon our nation. Continual review is needed to ensure required adjustments are made. I doubt anyone wants to totally abolish these programs.
How is abortion related to Social Security and Medicare? 65 million preborns were murdered due to Roe v. Wade in the aftermath of the “sexual revolution”. This holocaust has an exponential effect on our population.
Social Security and Medicare reserves and contributions won’t meet future needs due, in part, to abortion. Fewer workers exist to shoulder the burden.
Ironically, Democrat party loyalists share a portion of the blame if these systems fail. In effect, they endorsed abortion through voting for pro-abortion candidates.
A more immediate concern to retirees is the recent Biden executive order relating to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. It allows investment firms administering retirement accounts to invest in poorly performing woke corporations without fiduciary accountability.
This is legalized theft of retirement resources by woke investment managers to advantage their corporate allies.
Concerning the national debt: Biden claimed the Trump administration contributed more to it than any other president. Not true.
The four major presidents contributing to the national debt include Barack Obama ($6.7T), Donald Trump ($6.6T), George Bush ($3.3T), and Ronald Reagan ($1.4T).
The Obama/Biden administration contributed more to the national debt than the Trump administration.
Additionally, it is very deceitful for Biden to make comparisons without a robust discussion of specific challenges and accomplished goals of each administration.
More importantly, though, Biden’s administration isn’t completed yet. It is premature to compare himself favorably to the Trump administration on any measure.
Concerning Zion McNull, thanks for honorable mention in your online letter to the editor. Regarding book donations, I recommend placing copies of “Communist Manifesto” in state park outhouses. The occupants may place them to more suitable use in the event of toilet paper shortage.
Regarding your commentary on my use of the word “communism”, I generally use “Neo-Marxism” to refer to wokeness. There is both continuity and discontinuity between classical Marxism and wokeness.
I have an undergraduate degree in business/accounting with significant coursework in economics and history. I have engaged in considerable private study of philosophy, critical theory, and wokeness. I am confident I understand wokeness and its dangers better than most or all of my critics.
It doesn’t take a genius to perceive something is wrong in society, though.
For instance, claiming men should be allowed to use women restrooms and dressing rooms is absurd. Allowing biologically advantaged men to participate in women sports is likewise absurd.
Our nation is led by the spiritually blind. The blind will lead the blind, and both will fall into the ditch.
A good understanding of the Bible is worth more than silver and gold. It supplies answers we need regarding man’s true purpose and identity. The “wisdom” of this world (including wokeness) is foolishness in comparison.
Read your Bible to protect yourself from the spiritual deception of this age. Additionally, I enthusiastically recommend Truth for Life ministries with Alistair Begg.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
