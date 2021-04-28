To the editor:
America come back!
1793 to 1853 yellow fever.
1800-1922 tuberculosis.
1832-1848 cholera.
1917 Spanish flu.
1894-1916, 1949-1952 polio.
Swine flu (now COVID 19) attack! We have three vaccines! Warp speed! Trump-ordered.
Measles — believe to have killed 200 million in last 150 years‚ considered to be eradicated. Year 2000 — back due to concern over risk of vaccine! Allowing disease to come back.
Now — January 20th, 2021 — Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States.
He began signing executive orders!
1. Stopped work on XL Pipeline! Four thousand Americans lose jobs!
2. Allowing southern border open to allow illegals to enter U.S. (now a crisis happening)!
3. Rejoined Paris Accord and World Health Organization!
4. Raising taxes — etc.
America — greatest nation in world! — will come back again. God bless America!
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.