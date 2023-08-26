To the Editor:
I had the opportunity to address the East Noble School Board at the meeting held on August 23rd and wanted to share my message to those who could not attend. Below are the remarks I made during the portion of the meeting reserved for comments from citizens.
I would like to take a moment to thank the superintendent, or the powers that be, for making the decision early to cancel outdoor activities tomorrow (Thursday August 24) due to the forecasted heat. I also appreciated this over the summer when the wildfire pollution impacted our area. Thank you for taking into consideration the health of not only our students but our staff as well.
I recently had the privilege to attend a virtual training session provided by the Human Rights Campaign regarding how to support LGBTQ students in the school system. I am appreciative of the educators throughout the corporation that are supporters of our children. They remain an anchor for our students through these times of hateful legislation. I thank them for being a safe place for kids to be themselves.
I appreciated the willingness of the majority of the school board to continue to ensure that our students fulfill the East Noble Vision of teaching our kids to become lifelong learners empowered through collaboration and inclusion.
I would also like to point out that the hateful messages you hear in this room from community members does not reflect a large population of the East Noble Community. I encourage the Board and our educators to continue to work towards providing an atmosphere in our schools that are not battlegrounds but places of education.
The overwhelming message from the students in my recent training was that supporters must continue to stand up for students. All students deserve to have an education not impacted by culture wars and hateful messages.
I am committed to doing what I can through the ballot box and in my everyday life to ensure all children are provided a healthy atmosphere at school. When hate is loud, love must not be silent.
April Moore
Kendallville
