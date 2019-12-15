25 years ago
• Campus Life and Club JV groups sponsored ski trips for junior and senior high school youth during Christmas break. Campus Life participants would stay overnight at Caberfae snow camp. The Club JV group would travel to Bittersweet and stay in the Kalamazoo area, according to Ken Conrad, assistant director for Youth for Christ.
