To the editor:
Once again, I will have the opportunity to participate in the great American privilege of voting for the candidate I feel is best qualified. Fortunately, DeKalb County has an ample number of qualified candidates. After careful consideration, I am pleased to share that I have chosen to support Republican Mike Watson for County Commissioner in the Southeast District of DeKalb.
I have been acquainted with Mike for twenty plus years and have found him to always be a man of his word and viewed the needs of others as paramount in his decision-making process. I feel his diverse background as a business owner and a senior corporate manager combined with his extensive public service record will serve to benefit the DeKalb County community.
In my opinion Mike diligently researches and prepares in a well thought-out, practical manner. Mike is just the kind of man who will roll up his sleeves and work to make DeKalb County better for all its residents.
We have enjoyed good county leadership for years. Let’s place Mike Watson in a position to infuse new ideas with old time work ethics to enrich the lives of all DeKalb County citizens.
Robert J. Rathgaber
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.