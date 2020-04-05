The COVID-19 illness is unleashing its fury on Indiana.
“We see it matched only by a true surge of Hoosier generosity and kindness and determination,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said last week.
“Hoosiers have always risen up to meet that challenge,” the governor said. He offered examples of “enormous acts of kindness and generosity” during the pandemic.
Thursday, he singled out Eastside Junior-Senior High School in Butler for special mention.
Holcomb praised the school for donating laptop computers to a local nursing home, so its residents could connect with family members through video chats.
Most nursing homes have closed their doors to visitors as a way of protecting their vulnerable residents from the coronavirus.
Over the past week, our pages have been filled with reports of kindness and generosity. Here are a few examples:
• In another gesture to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Kristen Randol is spreading cheer as the community education representative for Heart to Heart Hospice.
Randol and other Heart to Heart representatives are visiting the outside grounds of nursing and assisted living facilities and going window-to-window with a bubble-blowing machine for the residents to enjoy. She also has been creating sidewalk chalk art at employee entrances that convey positive and uplifting messages.
Elsewhere, local residents and organizations have set about the serious business of feeding people and protecting them from infection.
• In Angola, 200 free pasta meals were given out on the Public Square. The meals were sponsored by Angola Middle School and prepared by Monument Pizza and Sutton’s Deli. Each pan of pasta was enough to feed a family of four twice.
Principal Ryan Bounds said Angola Middle School students paid for the meals with their emergency fund, supported by an annual candy bar fundraiser. In most years, the fund helps cancer patients and victims of house fires. Churches, businesses and other organizations have stepped up financially to make sure the meals continue each Friday through April.
• Boomerang Backpacks filled with snacks are being packed and distributed to Metropolitan School District of Steuben County students, despite schools being closed.
Students are not available to fill the packs, so volunteers have taken over, said Kara Conrad, who serves on the Boomerang Backpacks board of directors and serves as co-coordinator for the program at MSD.
• At Wear Haus Designs, a custom apparel shop halfway between Shipshewana and LaGrange, Amy Miller has put her crew of 13 employees to work cutting out and sewing medical-style face masks.
The shop is producing two different styles of machine-washable face masks, each with a pocket to hold an interchangeable filter.
• In Garrett, Miller’s Merry Manor nursing home has been on the receiving end as dozens of individuals, groups and organizations have stepped forward with food and treats, handmade cards and personal protective equipment and homemade masks.
We encourage you to share your stories about acts of kindness by sending email to news@kpcmedia.com or going to kpcnews.com and clicking on “Submit News,” then “News Tips.”
Consider wearing a mask
National health authorities have not yet called on healthy Americans to wear face masks in public.
Two local health officers are recommending it, however.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff suggests using a homemade cloth mask, bandana or scarf to cover up.
“This should NOT be done with hospital-style surgical masks or N95 masks, as those should be reserved for frontline care providers who are more likely to encounter confirmed victims of COVID-19,” Gaff said.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder and County Nurse Cheryl Lynch advise that having everyone cover their noses and mouths while out in public will reduce the spread of the virus.
Indiana State Health Officer Dr. Kristina Box also has endorsed the use of nonprofessional face masks and homemade versions.
Gaff warned that wearing a mask is not a license to ignore Indiana’s stay-at-home order.
“This is not to take the place of staying at home as much as possible and maintaining social distances of 6 feet or more when encountering others,” he said.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
