To the Editor:
We would like to personally thank the dozens of volunteers and community groups that helped make this year’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival a success. Despite the wind, we had our biggest turnout yet!
So, thank you to all of the vendors and non-profits who hosted a booth, along with the following: the Kendallville Police Department, Fire Department and First Responders for setting up their vehicles for children to explore; the team at Inspiration for helping with the sound system, music, and after-event clean-up; Bruce Teegarden with Teegarden’s Ironworks and the DeKalb Horseman’s Association for providing the beautiful princess carriage rides; Chris McCreery with AirTime Jumps for donating a bounce house for the day; the Kendallville, Ligonier, and Noble County Libraries for hosting the Fairy Village and story-telling; Joe Sells and Gregg Pyle for donating the bubble machine; Lisa Stuckey at WhatchamaCAKES for hosting another excellent Fairy Tea Party; Brian and Ryan with the Kendallville Street Department for ensuring we had adequate power for the event; Dawn McGahan and the Parks Department for support with the mobile stage; Visit Noble County for sponsoring the event; Cheryl and Hal Barker for creating the maypole; the Sparkle and Shine Dance Studio for dance performances throughout the day; KPC Media, Steve Garbacz and Sheryl Prentice for hosting the photo booth and giving us great media coverage; Grace Caswell for taking hundreds of great photos at the event; Hosler Realty for sponsoring the goody bags and allowing us to use their lobby for various children’s activities; on-site volunteers Lori Huber, Nancy Taylor, Jenna Anderson, Kathy Smith, Tara Streb, Mark Yeager, Patty Seutter, Lance Waters, Steve Johnson, Mary Graber, Cheryl and Hal Barker, Grace and Nick Caswell, and Jennifer Streich for helping with various tasks throughout the day; Jacob Niblick with Bubble Buddies for providing the foam party; KPC Media, Visit Noble County, and the Strand Theatre for sponsoring the free showing of the movie “Labyrinth” after the event; Noble County Disposal for donating the trash cans; Vinnie Crump for providing the Rest Easy Port-a-jons; Your Party Princess, the Striped Circus, Sweetcakes Entertainment, and magician Steve Vaught for providing family-friendly entertainment throughout the day; Casey Hogestyn for bringing the ever-popular Toby the Unicorn (and his sidekick, Rosie); Susan Graber for playing the role of Peter Pan; along with all of the businesses who graciously donated items for the goody bags this year.
It truly takes a village to pull off an event like the Fairy Fest, and we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you! Thank you!
If we have forgotten anyone on this list, please accept our apologies.
Kristen Johnson, Main Street Manager
and Historic Downtown Kendallville Board of Directors
