To the editor:
This is for all Noble and DeKalb County Emergency Services.
Many times, during the rush of an emergency incident, I do not have the time to express my sincerest appreciation for all the assistance you give to me, and the people you serve.
So, what better time of the year, when we are thinking about giving and caring this special holiday season, than to “THANK” a group of individuals that demonstrate the meaning of Christmas all year long.
All of you have shown a tremendous amount of pride and dedication in providing the very best of emergency services you can give to your community. Your willingness to commit your personal time for countless and sometimes thankless hours of training along with your untiring response to all types of emergencies, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, in all types weather for minimal or no compensation is unparalleled.
I would also like to “THANK” your families, for without their personal sacrifices and undoubting support, it would not be possible for you to serve and protect your community
“THANK YOU” again for being there when you are needed and may you and your families have a very Merry Christmas with a safe and Happy New Year.
Bob Brownell, firefighter/paramedic
Albion Volunteer Fire Department
Parkview DeKalb
