In response to Karime Masson’s letter to the editor I would like to address her comments one by one. In her first comment she expressed the “Democrats want to preserve women’s freedoms by trusting them to make their own decisions about their bodies and when they want to expand or even have a family”. Well my question is what about the rights of that unborn female baby? Doesn’t that baby girl have a right to live? If the woman doesn’t want to have a baby then she and her partner need to use birth control. That is her right to control her body so that she doesn’t get pregnant in the first place. It also seems funny to me that we can scream my body my choice about abortion which is killing an innocent baby, but we cannot have a choice when we were forced to get a vaccine. What happened to the cry of my body my choice in that issue?
Second comment by Ms. Masson was “Democrats are the party that stand for election freedom”. As a United States citizen, everyone no matter the political preference, gender or race, (unless you are in trouble somehow with the law) has a right to vote. Why on earth would you want to stir up racism and voter suppression in your letter? We all need to work together to unite our country to work for the good for everyone. There are multiple ways to get to a voting booth on election day. There is also early voting, which is what I always do. If someone is in need of help call 844-338-8743 voteriders.org. May I suggest we offer solutions instead of stir up problems.
Third comment by Ms. Masson was “Democrats want us to have education freedom”. What freedom of education are you referring to? The one that is being forced on our children without giving the parents freedom to choose? You seem to talk out of both sides of your mouth/pen in your letter. You demand freedom in one area but force others who do not agree with you to follow Democrat rules. I am shocked that you would say “Democrats also want our children to have the freedom to learn without fear of being gunned down simply for trying to get an education”. Ask yourself, who is causing fear now? I believe the answer is you.
Fourth comment by Ms. Masson was “Democrats are also the party that want us to have the freedom to love and marry who we want”. The final authority, The Holy Bible says in 1 Corinthians 7:2 “But because of immoralities each man is to have his own wife, and each woman is to have her own husband”. In the beginning God created man and woman or Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.
I am not persuaded by your fear tactics. With Democrats in office look at the extremely high prices of gasoline, the extremely high prices at the grocery store, the crashed stock market, the rampant violent crimes, the non-stop flooding of our borders, and the extreme spending of our hard-earned tax dollars. I want to go back to being energy independent, being able to drive my car for more than just to work and back and not feeling sick when I see my grocery bill. I will be voting REPUBLICAN. God Bless America.
Elaina Traylor
Spencerville
