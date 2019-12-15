To the editor:
I live in a flood plain. I have for 30 years.
More than 25 years ago we had a garage built, in this flood plain. Now I want to enlarge the garage. I am not encroaching on any property lines. My plans, apparently comply with city zoning standards, but the "alphabet" government, it seems, feels the need to stick their noses in and cause difficulties, in my opinion.
Between the DNR, and FEMA, I can't even apply for a variance, until I spend, I am guessing, somewhere between $200-$1,000 for a survey of the property just to be told that I am, indeed, still in a flood plain.
I have received this information working with the Auburn Building Dept. I want to thank the ladies working there, even though they were unable to find the answers I wanted. I learned long ago, that is quite often the case, things don't always go your way.
Thank you to Alexis, who I believe did most of the research. I also want to thank Amber, and Amy, and anyone else who was involved. Alexis apologized repeatedly for not being able to tell me what I wanted to hear. I was always treated professionally, and courteously, as should be in working with the public.
I am positive all who enter this Building Dept. office are treated with the same respect. Even then I will say it here, thank you, to everyone there, for all you did and tried to do.
Bob Shuff
Auburn
(0) comments
