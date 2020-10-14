To the editor:
Twenty years ago, my husband, Dr. John Molin, was running for DeKalb school board. I could not be prouder of my grandson, John Davis, as he follows in his Papa’s footsteps. My husband’s motto was “I will be working for you.” My grandson will be working for you, too.
My grandson is committed to his family, church and community. As I watched John grow up, I always knew he would do his best to help others. With his degree in Organizational Leadership, he will be an asset to the school board.
John thinks things through before making a decision. He does not have a difficult time challenging others and asking questions. He is not a man who agrees with decisions just to go along with the crowd. With that in mind, John treats people with respect and is a good listener. He will do what is best for the students, while being mindful of taxpayers’ concerns. Our community deserve to have someone with John’s fine qualities on our DeKalb school board.
I wish my husband, Dr. John Molin, were here to vote for his namesake. He would be popping his buttons with pride and be the first one in line to vote for John on Election Day. Please join me in voting for my grandson, John Davis.
Dorothy Molin
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.