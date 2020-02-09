25 years ago
• The Kendallville Public Library and the Orange Township Branch Library staffs and volunteers will be busy bar-coding all of the library materials during February. the bar-coding is necessary to prepare for the library’s automated circulation system scheduled to debut in Kendallville in March and later this year at the Orange Township branch. The libraries plan to remain open during regular hours to the public during the bar-coding process.
