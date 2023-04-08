Be on the lookout for a “gorilla” roaming the streets in northeastern Indiana this weekend. As part of The News-Sun's “Going Bananas” promotion, a gorilla will be visiting area merchants in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola to pass out balloons and greet shoppers. A special publication in the newspaper is The News-Sun's first-ever banana-scented section. Look for the yellow section for recipes and fun facts about America's favorite fruit, the banana.
