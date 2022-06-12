To the editor:
My wife and I were in Mesa, Arizona in the winter. We decided to go to a Cactus League Baseball game and watch the Cubs play.
We arrived at the stadium. My wife went right in, but I was not allowed to enter because I had a pocket knife. I went to the parking lot and placed the knife in our vehicle. I returned to the stadium and sat with my wife.
I said, "Something is wrong with this picture. I can not get into a baseball game with a pocket knife but kids get into a school with a gun! Who is more important? Our kids or baseball players?"
No amount of gun control will keep guns out of schools. The guns need to be stopped at the door. We don't need politicians pushing their agenda. We need professional security people designing a program to keep the guns out of the school.
Let us keep our kids safe. Use common sense and allow the professionals take charge.
Neal Lockwood
Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.