25 years ago
• East Noble High School’s Marching Knights hit a higher note at this year’s state finals at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. Coming off a ninth-place finish a year ago, the East Noble band earned eighth place in Saturday’s Class B competition. East Noble and DeKalb (10th place) fielded the two smallest bands at 130 members each. East Noble field commanders are Mandy Kemerly and Seth Fritz. Guard captains are Emily Katterman and Rebecca Edwards.
