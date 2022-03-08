To the editor:
Republicans. The party claiming to be on the side of parents and family values. What are they doing for parents and/or families? Nothing! To paraphrase Hillary Clinton (whom I don't trust or care for), "They do nothing on child care, paid leave. They do nothing to help working parents get by, and get ahead."
Don't they understand that if people gain better wages they can pay more in taxes? Unless they can afford their own rockets, then they don't pay any taxes. They call themselves "Pro life;" more like Pro birth, once a child is born, they're on their own.
They will not invest in our schools, but they will ban books. OMG. Let's not teach how the indigenous people were treated when we far superior whites arrived. Let's teach that the Africans swam en masse to America, learning English on their own, begging to be treated like less than livestock when they arrived. Their singing in the fields only proves this is correct.
"They'll make it harder for people to vote, but easier for big corporations to bust unions. They let polluters trash our environment."
They seem to want to take America back 100 years or so. They will start with ending women's choice for abortions. Once they get away with this, what next, make contraception illegal? Then they can attack interracial and LGBTQ relationships. Make them illegal once again. I'm sorry, but LGBTQ persons no more chose how they are than children who are born missing limbs, autistic or with Downs, and yet LGBTQ are feared, hated, and in many ways discriminated against and not just by Republicans.
The Republican party's idea of helping the economy seems to be drilling for oil and natural gas in our national parks. I have a great idea. Let's do some fracking in the Grand Canyon, or better yet, let's run an oil pipeline down the middle of Mar-a-Lago, and see how well that plays out.
Is green energy the absolute perfect answer, maybe not. But when was the last time there was an environmental disaster after a solar or wind pipeline break?
Is President Biden doing a perfect job? No, but at least he's trying, he's not been on the golf course 30 or so times in his first year. He's not thrown any paper towels to hurricane victims either. He had to fight every step of the way on his infrastructure bill; after what was passed some of the "Republicans" who voted against it started bragging about all of the money they have brought to their states for infrastructure.
I have an idea for their next $2 trillion tax cut. The first $35,000 is tax free. That would be a tax break for working families. We can't do that. How would we pay for it?
There needs to be a wealth tax. Any inheritance taxes should start at $1 million, anything less tax free. I saw recently where a multi-billionaire gave each of his three (?) children $2+ billion each, tax free. That is wrong, that isn't helping most families.
The Republican party seems to accept the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, apparently a racist, and in my opinion "a mental midget" still superior to a representative from this district who will remain unnamed. Anyone who knows me knows of whom I refer. Is this what we want for the leadership of our country? This country needs help, leadership, and cooperation from both parties. It's time to let the people decide who will be president, not the electoral college; we are the only democracy in the world where a presidential candidate can get the most popular votes and still lose the election.
Donald Trump didn't win the general election in 2016. Anyone who thinks for even a nano-second that the Republicans would not have impeached Hillary, or tried at least, have their heads buried ... you choose where.
Bob Shuff
Auburn
