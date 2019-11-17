90 years ago
• Community singing was the feature of the Senior assembly Friday at Kendallville High School. Mrs. Love, supervisor of music in the schools, directed the singing. The following numbers were sung: “Swanee River”, “Old Black Joe”, “America”, “Liza Jane”, “Till We Meet Again”, and last but not least, “Our Boys Will Shine Tonight” and “Go You Old K’ville” the favorite basketball selections.
