90 years ago
• A situation that is giving Kendallville city officials grave concern is the delinquent water bills that have been piling up and growing from one quarter to the next. As the result of these mounting bills, the water has been turned off at a number of homes. It has been pointed out they are worthy families, who hit by the Depression and who ordinarily have paid their bills in the past, that will be put to considerable inconvenience without the use of city water. The menace of unsanitary conditions enters the picture and this situation is one that is paramount to the health of the community. While bills of long standing remain unpaid in the city electric light department, the electric current is also being turned off. Families will be able to get along by the restoration of the kerosene lamp, which although somewhat inconvenient, will not bear any real hardship on the unfortunate ones.
