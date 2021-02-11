To the editor:
As a public school math teacher for 26 years, let me begin by stating, I have never been against private or religious schools. I believe the Voucher Initiative began with an honorable mission: to give the poor an opportunity to select the school of their choice.
Unfortunately, it has turned into an elite system with “eligibility income $94,500 this year, next year, $110,000 and in 2023, $145,000” — not exactly incomes of the disadvantaged for sure. And so, where does this all end? Our governor commented Jan. 31, 2021, on the budget, stating public school teachers would receive — 2% during the first year and 1% the second year,” while the chair of the Indiana Education committee stated “no pay increases for public school teachers.” Really? Teachers already purchase supplies from their own pockets. Indiana public schools deserve much better than being rated 35th out of 50 states.
Is it the goal of our legislators and governor to diminish and/or to completely rid Indiana of all public schools? They have already taken away our right to:
1. vote for the State Superintendent of Education; now, they choose for us;
2. use our taxpayers' money for education for what would be our choice — public education. Why are they so against public schools and their teachers?
I am a retired teacher.
In conclusion, I wish to thank David Hockley for his letter to the editor: “Indiana teachers have kept schools open at a risk to themselves” and Grace Housholder for her editorial, “Teachers helping to hold our communities together.” Thank you both! Reading each one was a breath of fresh air.
Suzon Baker
Garrett
