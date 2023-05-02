To the Editor:
John Stevens, a former educator and teacher union president, has directed several accusations toward me in recent months.
Given his background and rudeness, I have no expectation of honesty from him and won’t address him.
Guys like John Stevens and Steve Garbacz are allies of the woke. As time progresses, the woke expose themselves despite the best efforts of their media allies.
Wokeness is a state-imposed, anti-white racist cult. It is an invasive belief system forced upon the populace as indisputable fact.
The Biden administration is violating the separation of religion and state principle through implementation of wokeness throughout American institutions. Wokeness is the de-facto State cult.
Parents have the responsibility before God to be faithful interpreters of the world and to guide and protect their children.
They trusted public schools wouldn’t interfere with parental instruction on matters of faith.
No more. Public schools indoctrinate students into wokeness.
An insider tells me East Noble administration won’t resist woke indoctrination, either.
Why? ENSC fears outside influencers like Biden’s administration, Indiana Department of Education, Indiana State Teacher Association (ISTA), woke parents and, especially, the ACLU.
Actions by Indiana school administrators against conservative teachers indicates they have little desire to confront wokeness anyways.
John Kluge, a Christian, reached an agreement with Brownsburg High School administration to use students’ last names to avoid conscience issues with preferred pronouns. He was later pressured to resign after the administration reneged upon the agreement under activist pressure.
Were teacher unions outraged over this?
Teacher unions supply the Democrat party with campaign donations and protect worthless, incompetent teachers. They promote wokeness. They don’t care about conservative teachers.
I recommend the Youtube video “The Biggest Bully in Schools: Why Public Education is Failing” for an exposé of teacher unions.
“Fox News Features Accuracy in Media’s Indiana CRT Investigation” is worth a watch, too. It exposes Goshen Community School’s attempt to mislead parents and the public about woke curriculum through deceptive communication.
I have been told the state legislature is not seriously combatting wokeness and gender ideology in education, either.
Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives and nominal Republican, appoints committee chairs.
Let’s suppose he appoints a compromised nominal Republican to chair an education-related committee.
The chair may be intimidated by the state department of education (IDOE) and Indiana State Teachers Union (ISTA) if a bill against wokeness or gender ideology reaches him.
In fear, the chair kills the bill and it is never presented to the committee.
He may allow impotent bills to move through the process to score political points with voters, without much backlash from the left.
Those supporting equal protection of the preborn from conception inform me their bills have suffered a similar fate.
Conservative parents should not depend upon the state legislature to protect children from wokeness and gender ideology. While individual legislators or school board members may have good intentions, compromising leadership renders them relatively impotent.
Parents should withdraw their children from public schools and pursue alternative education like homeschooling.
Alternative education may result in reduced family income and leisure time.
Conscientious, biblical Christians should be more concerned with gifting their children with a biblical worldview.
Pastor-theologian Voddie Baucham says, “We cannot continue to send our children to Caesar for their education and be surprised when they come home as Romans”.
You can expect exposure to unbiblical sexuality, anti-white racism, anti-Americanism and age-inappropriate sexual content if you keep them in public schools.
If you want me to elaborate on my positions or provide further support, I have a public Facebook group called Christian News Junkie where I post relevant news items.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.