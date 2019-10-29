To the editor:
When I went off to Indiana University, I never saw myself returning to Auburn besides for summer breaks and long holidays to visit family. I imagined a future far off in some other town that was filled with supported local businesses and fun things to do on the weekends.
When I was motivated to volunteer for Sarah Payne’s campaign, it wasn’t because she had reached out to me. It was because I have always looked up to Sarah, I knew the amazing work she has done and is still doing in the Auburn community, and because I wanted to be involved in something bigger than myself. The decision was simple, so I reached out.
During this time, I have felt like a valuable team member to the campaign. As a young student, I’m not shy from the feeling of an adult ignoring my comments/concerns or making me feel inferior because, “I just don’t know what I’m talking about.” Not once has Sarah made me feel this way. She has only thanked me and expanded on my ideas from my time doing countless hours of research, canvassing, and helping represent this campaign. I have never been more excited to be involved in my community and to potentially return to this community after school. I owe that feeling to Sarah. Her leadership and goals align with the sort of community I would like to be a part of some day — one with vibrant community activity, supported local business owners, and total transparency.
I am proud to be just one of the volunteers on Sarah Payne’s 100% grassroots, volunteer-run campaign. I urge you to cast a vote for the mayoral election on Nov. 5, no matter who you vote for. Your voice is so important.
But the choice is clear to me. I have already voted for Sarah Payne for Auburn mayor, and I think you should too.
Madison Miazgowicz
Auburn
