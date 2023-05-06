Let Auburn’s recent city election be a lesson — civility still matters, at least in local politics.
On Tuesday, voters ousted incumbent Mayor Mike Ley in favor of challenger Dave Clark. Voters also tossed District 3 incumbent Matthew Kruse in favor of challenger Rod Williams.
The bad blood between this mayor and this council has grown deeper and colder over the past four years and came to a head on April 4 as the rest of the council and the city at large watched as the two men tore at each other in a public meeting.
Now, come Jan. 1, both will be out of office.
We’re not going to claim as a matter of fact that the petulant infighting was the deciding factor in Tuesday’s race. We can’t say that with certainty. We don’t, either, mean to detract from the campaigns and efforts of their opponents.
But we’re also not going to discount that the increasingly nasty squabbling between the two played no part either. We saw enough letters to the editor citing it, including a handful that our publication rejected because of content wildly accusing Candidate A of this and Candidate B of that.
This cycle was even nastier than DeKalb County’s sheriff race last year, where we, as the local newspaper, stood witness to a full plate of rumor, innuendo and nastiness from supporters on both sides, as people tried to drag our publication in to help them sling mud. It was an election, when it ended, that we hoped was a one off.
This time, however, the brawling was coming from those not just seeking office, but already in it, casting a city that arguably is seeing the biggest opportunity and prospect for new growth compared to anywhere else in the four-county area, in an unflattering and embarrassing light.
Civility may not seem to matter much to people on the state and federal level any more — next year’s presidential contest is all but guaranteed to once again be a toilet of pettiness — but it still matters here, at home, in our counties, in our cities and towns.
Our residents want local government that works for them, elected leaders who try their best to leave their community in better shape than they got it. They can have differing views and disagree, but we hope that they can conduct themselves in a manner and decorum befitting of the responsibility gifted to them by voters.
And, if they can’t, we can find new ones who will.
We hope the defeats of Mayor Ley and Councilman Kruse are lessons to those in Auburn’s government and the wider region.
We hope Mayor Ley and Councilman Kruse have both received the message, been humbled before their constituents, and can finish out the remainder of their terms with more grace and less animus.
We hope it’s a reminder of the privilege and responsibility to be elected to office, to serve the community, and to swear an oath to uphold our laws and ideals.
Let’s close the book on this nasty chapter of our local history once and for all.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
