To the editor:
Take a quick drive or walk outside right now and you are bound to see the snowy white blooms of Callery Pear (Pyrus calleryana) trees. They are everywhere in our community — peppering the streets of Fort Wayne, decorating Courtyard Park in Auburn, and lining many a rural driveway in northeastern Indiana. What you wouldn’t know from seeing this vista or by visiting the big box stores and finding Callery Pear trees for sale in the ornamental garden section is that these trees are invasive and killing off our native flora. No one should be selling them and no one should be buying them.
Instead, we should put forth just a little effort to find out which native species have evolved here over thousands of years. Using native plant species means there are natural checks and balances that keep these plants from growing out of control and it means they are also likely to provide benefits to insects, birds, and other native mammals that co-evolved with them.
To make it a little easier to grow natives in our landscapes, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department collaborated this year with Carrie Tauscher, State Community and Urban Forestry Coordinator at Indiana DNR, or perhaps more appropriately titled, “Indiana Tree Guru.” For the first time at the Parks Department annual Arbor Day event, all the species given away were trees native to Indiana. They were grown locally at Vallonia Tree Seedling Nursery, owned and operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The trees are 1-3 year-old saplings and their smaller size makes planting much easier compared to the holes needing to be dug for large caliper trees. Plus, their free cost is tough to beat.
The giveaway included Chinkapin oak (Quercus muehlenbergii) and white pine (Pinus strobus) seedlings. Both of these species are invaluable to wildlife enthusiasts, especially bird watchers. According to entomologist and conservationist, Professor Doug Tallamy at the University of Delaware, “More than 500 types of caterpillars use the oak as a food source ...” The caterpillars that feed on the oaks often become food for the newest generation of orioles, cardinals, and other songbirds. Additionally, Chinkapin oaks are tolerant of alkaline and clay soils and are also excellent for providing shade on a hot, Hoosier summer day. White pines are conifers valued for their faster growth rate and ability to provide privacy in a landscape, as well as food and shelter for a variety of animals. They do best when planted in a well-drained, full sun location.
For non-Dekalb County residents, check with your local Parks Department or Extension office to see what events they may have coming up. Another option is to contact Riverview Native Nursery, which sells native trees, shrubs, and flowering perennials. Find out more by visiting their website: riverviewnativenursery.com/
Janet Canino, Ph.D., IN Master Naturalist
Auburn
