90 years ago
• One of the most gorgeous as well as delightful events in the annals of high school festivities in recent years was the Junior-Senior Banquet held at the Kendallville High School Auditorium. The occasion was unique from the fact that the auditorium was decorated and arranged in the form of a giant ocean liner and the program carried out was in keeping with the decorations. Robert Carter, in the role of sea captain, was toastmaster and the address of welcome was given by Helen Eshelman, as hostess. The response was given by Robert Steckley, in the role of mate. A group of six boys, including Edmund Walter, Clair Scarlett, Harold Hosler, Arthur Stockton, Robnert Carter and Rex Munk presented a series of sea songs. A speech was given by L.D. Baker in the role of a stowaway and the pirate dance was given by Theresa Steckley, Barbara Love and Margaret Keilner. The Grand March was led by Helen Eshelman, president of the junior class and Kenneth Munk and Robert Steckley, president of the senior class and Catherine Kirkdorfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.