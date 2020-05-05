To the editor:
Tonight while watching the news there was a segment about the rights of the individuals. It was mentioned about the number of deaths caused by cancer, accidents, and other related causes and then comparing them with the deaths caused by COVID-19. It was more or less stating that other death rates were much higher than the COVID-19. What people don’t seem to understand is that cancer is not contagious. Whereas COVID-19 is.
I believe in individual rights and if someone is willing to risk catching the virus by exercising their rights then so be it. But when it comes to the safety and well being of others maybe a little common sense and respect for others is needed here.
Yes, people are suffering because of being unable to work and provide for their needs. But if this virus continues and it gets worse which some are predicting, there won’t be a need for jobs. The state of my hair is just not that important.
Barbara Case
Topeka
