To the editor:
Hello, I have worked for the Social Security Administration for the past 16 plus years. I'm proud to serve our public, and I work hard every day to do top quality work.
I am very shocked and saddened to see our new commissioner is making very bad and drastic changes. Stopping telework, eliminating the Vision Program, and making changes to the field offices' hours are very critical changes.
Telework is working and the stats and numbers can prove that we as employees are very productive when we telework. The new commissioner has antiquated ideas on how to run/manage our agency, and he is clearly out of touch with the realities of being an SSA employee. Thanks.
Deidre Lorenz
Algona
Washington State
